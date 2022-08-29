Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Paul Pogba says he is ‘target of organised gang’ after brother promises ‘explosive claims’ about him

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias posted a video on social media promising to make ‘explosive’ revelations about the Juventus star

Holly Bancroft
Monday 29 August 2022 10:50
Comments
<p>Mathias Pogba (R) celebrates his goal with his brother Paul Pogba during a friendly match </p>

Mathias Pogba (R) celebrates his goal with his brother Paul Pogba during a friendly match

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has claimed that he is the target of an extortion attempt by an “organised gang” after his brother took to social media promising “explosive” revelations about the Juventus star.

In a video posted on social media, Mathias Pogba said he would reveal “very important things” about his brother Paul Bogba and other people close to him.

Mathias Pogba said: “I believe the French, Italian and English public, my brother’s fans, and even more - the French national team, the Juventus team, my brother’s teammates, and his sponsors, deserve to know certain things in order to make an informed decision whether he deserves the admiration and respect and love of the public.

Recommended

The Pogba brothers, Paul Pogba (C), Florentin Pogba (L) and Mathias Pogba (R), pose prior to a gala football match.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Pogbas’s lawyers, mother and agent have released a statement in response to the allegations, saying that the “recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise.”

They claimed that his brother’s outburst comes after “threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.”

“The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation,” they continued.

The police investigation into the alleged extortion attempts has been open since the beginning of August in France, according to news website Franceinfo.

They reported that Paul Pogba has apparently told the authorities that an organised gang, which allegedly involved some of his childhood friends, demanded €13million from him and intimidated him several times.

He was harassed by them at the Juventus training centre in Turin and told the police that he recognised one of the group as his brother Mathias, according to Franceinfo.

Paul Pogba’s lawyers have said that he is the victim of ‘attempts of extortion by an organised gang’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Recommended

On 25 and 28 March, when Paul Pogba was visiting his family in Paris, friends allegedly dragged him to an apartment and blamed him for not helping them financially since becoming a professional football player. Two armed men were among the group, the French media reported.

The footballer reportedly told the police that the blackmailers would seek to discredit him in the media and would claim that he asked a Marabout, a Muslim religious leader, to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappe - something Paul Pogba denies he did.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in