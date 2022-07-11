Paul Pogba has spoken for the first time since returning to Juventus, telling fans he is “very happy” to be back.

The midfielder has joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer from Manchester United for the second time in his career, five years after he was sold back to the Premier League club for a then-record £89.3 million.

“As you can see, I’m back and I’m very happy,” Pogba said.

“I can’t wait to start with you and win trophies again. We’ll be there on the pitch in the stadium, all together.”

