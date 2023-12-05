Plane forced to make emergency landing in Paris garden

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have survived a plane crash in southern Paris after their small twin-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in a suburban garden.

Three of those on board were taken to hospital after the plane crashed into the wall of an apartment building in Villejuif, some 7km outside Paris, on Monday.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing after suffering engine failure, transport minister Clement Beaune said in a tweet.

“Thanks to the emergency services who quickly intervened with the passengers of the plane which had to land urgently at #Villejuif after an engine failure,” he said.

He added that an investigation has been launched into the accident and the victims were being cared for.

Videos shared by a local television station showed the plane lying in the garden of an apartment building, with broken-off parts including the tail seen on the roof of a nearby garage.

The rear part of the aircraft became completely detached and its wings were also torn off by the impact of the crash.

The emergency landing was carried out due to a “technical problem”, said Sebastien Barthe, the communications director for the safety agency (BAE).

“We will examine all aspects, including the pilot’s health and the aircraft’s mechanical condition,” he said.

The plane took off from Rouen and was supposed to land in Toussus-le-Noble, near Versailles.

The incident halted road traffic in both directions as emergency services rushed to the site of the accident.

According to French media reports, the pilot was accompanied by a flying instructor in his 80s, as well as two passengers in their late 20s.

An investigation into possible charges including causing involuntary injuries and endangering the lives of others has been opened by the regional prosecutor and the air transport gendarmerie.

The transport minister said a separate investigation will also be carried out by the civil aviation authority.