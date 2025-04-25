Pope Francis funeral latest: US cardinal accused of mishandling child sex abuse cases chosen to close casket
Pope Francis’s funeral will be held on Saturday with world leaders in attendance
A retired US cardinal who has faced accusations of mishandling sexual abuse cases was chosen to help seal Pope Francis’s casket and entomb his remains during the burial rites.
Advocates for Catholic clergy sexual abuse victims are criticising the appointment of Roger Mahony, archbishop of Los Angeles from 1985 to 2011, for the ceremonial role at the Pope’s funeral.
Mahony denies any wrongdoing.
Critics say his involvement sends a harmful message of impunity within Church leadership.
Catholic faithful paying their final respects to Pope Francis as he lay in state at St Peter’s Basilica have also expressed outrage at fellow mourners taking selfies with the late pontiff’s open casket.
A Vatican source told the MailOnline: “It would be good if people could try and remember where they are and have a little respect but there’s little else that can be done.”
World leaders, cardinals, and crowds of pilgrims are expected to attend the funeral itself, which will be held at 10am on Saturday in St Peter’s Square.
The Prince of Wales will join the likes of Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky to pay their respects to the pontiff.
