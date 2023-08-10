Portugal fires - live: Fears of new wildfires as blistering 37C heat sparks warnings over extreme weather
Portuguese authorities fear new wildfires could spark as blistering 37C heat has provoked extreme weather warnings.
Yellow warnings - the lowest level on a three-tier scale - will remain in place across the Beja and Faro districts until 10 August at the minimum, with the Met Office anticipating that, on Friday, temperatures will reach highs of 37C across Faro in the Algarve region of southern Portugal.
Vitor Vaz Pinto, regional commander of the emergency and civil protection authority (ANEPC), said on Wednesday the wildfire in the municipality of Odemira, in the Alentejo region, was brought under control at 10.15am.
The wildfire started on Saturday, but high temperatures and strong winds hampered efforts by more than 1,000 firefighters and water-dousing planes to extinguish the flames, which destroyed some 8,400 hectares, according to preliminary data.
For now, firefighters, water-dousing planes and bulldozers being used to prevent the spread of the fire will remain on the ground and then gradually be demobilised, Vaz Pinto said.
Temperatures have now dropped along the Portuguese coast but remain high across the countryside, with around 100 municipalities remaining at maximum risk of wildfires.
The biggest blaze, in the northeast, burned about 600 hectares (1,500 acres) and required the evacuation of 150 people.
Climate crisis made July hotter for four out of five humans on Earth
Human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth, with more than 2 billion people feeling climate change-boosted warmth daily, according to a flash study.
More than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of the world’s population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature, according to a new report issued Wednesday by Climate Central, a science nonprofit that has figured a way to calculate how much climate change has affected daily weather.
“We really are experiencing climate change just about everywhere,” said Climate Central Vice President for Science Andrew Pershing.
In the US, 22 US cities had at least 20 days when climate change tripled the likelihood of extra heat
UK needs ‘cultural shift’ over heatwaves, says British Red Cross
The UK needs a “cultural shift” in how people think about heatwaves, the British Red Cross has said, after polling revealed that more than a third of adults see it only as a future problem.
A European-wide scientific study recently estimated that more than 3,000 people died from heat in the UK last summer while the Office for National Statistics recorded about the same number of excess deaths for that period.
Scientists have described extreme heat as a “silent killer” as it is most lethal to people behind closed doors.
The over-75s and people with cardiovascular or respiratory illnesses are particularly at risk during periods of sustained heat as their bodies can lose the ability to cool down.
Scientists have described heat as a silent killer and one of the most lethal aspects of rising global temperatures.
ICYMI: Portugal wildfires see thousands of people evacuated amid 46C heatwave
Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires in Portugal where 1,400 people have been evacuated in a 46C heatwave.
The wildfire started on Saturday in the Odemira region on the west coast but it has since spread south towards the tourist hotspot of the Algarve.
Nine have reportedly been injured as a result of the fire.
High temperatures and strong winds have continued into Tuesday with two active fronts of the fire have now been confirmed – with one spreading towards the picturesque Monchique village.
British holidays still going ahead despite flames hitting beauty spots on tourist trail
Wildfires in Portugal: Is it safe to travel to the Algarve right now?
Following wildfires near Cascais last month, Portugal is once again being hit by raging flames.
This time, blazes have broken out near the popular holiday region of the Algarve in southern Portugal.
The fire started on Saturday 5 August in the Odemira area north of the Algarve, and since then has swept south.
Some 800 firefighters have been brought in to tackle the flames, while more than 1,400 people have so far been evacuated from their homes.
Around 6,700 hectares of land have already been destroyed by the blaze, which has been difficult to control amid soaring temperatures and high winds.
Is it safe to travel to Portugal right now?
More than 1,400 people forced to flee flames
At least 1,400 people in Portugal were forced to leave villages and a camp site as a precaution, as more than 1,000 firefighters battled three major fires:
Temperatures soar in Iberia as wildfires force the evacuation of 1,400 in Portugal
Over 1,000 firefighters are battling a series of wildfires in Portugal as it and neighboring Spain experience several days of extreme summer heat with temperatures in many areas rising above 40 degrees Celsius (104 F)
Six killed in Hawaii wildfires
Wildfires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane killed at least six people and caused extensive damage on Hawaii’s Maui island on Wednesday, officials said.
The western side of the island, including the tourist resort of Lahaina, was nearly cut off, with only one highway still open, as officials told of widespread devastation.
West Maui was closed to everyone except emergency workers.
Panicked people fleeing the flames posted videos and photos on social media showing apocalyptic clouds of smoke billowing up over formerly once-idyllic beaches and palm trees.
“Our main focus now is to save lives,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said.
Portuguese countryside still suffering heatwave
Temperatures have now dropped along the Portuguese coast but remain high across the countryside, as firefighters, water-dousing planes and bulldozers being used to prevent the spread of the fire remain on the ground.
A huge blaze that erupted over the weekend, razing thousands of hectares of forest in southern Portugal, is now under control.
High temperatures and strong winds hampered efforts by more than 1,000 firefighters and water-dousing planes to extinguish the flames, which destroyed some 8,400 hectares, according to preliminary data.
Temperatures in many areas rose above 40C.
British family flee ‘Armageddon’ in Portugal
British family who were on holiday in Portugal have described fleeing from the “Armageddon” wildfires.
Miranda Harvie-Watt and her family had to escape when the fire came close to their property in São Teotónio.
The 52-year-old told the BBC: “It was like Armageddon, I’ve never seen anything like it.
“Our home is still standing which is incredible as the fires are all around us but so far so good.”
The Hampshire family praised the emergency services’ efforts to control the blazes amid strong winds.
Sweltering Europeans embrace air conditioning
European air-conditioning has picked up from 10% in 2000 to 19% last year, according to the International Energy Agency. That is still well shy of the United States, at around 90%.
Many in Europe resist due to cost, concern about environmental impact and even suspicions of adverse health impacts from cold air currents, including colds, a stiff neck, or worse:
As the summer breezes fade, sweltering Europeans give air conditioning a skeptical embrace
During Europe’s heat wave last month, Floriana Peroni’s vintage clothing store had to close for a week
Climate crisis made July hotter for four out of five people
ICYMI: Human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth, with more than 2 billion people feeling climate change-boosted warmth daily, according to a flash study.
More than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of the world’s population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature, according to a new report:
