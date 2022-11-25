✕ Close Zelensky slams fresh strikes as 'another Russian terrorist attack'

Russia caused a “real danger of a nuclear and radioactive catastrophe” by launching attacks in which all Ukraine’s nuclear reactors were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Kyiv’s nuclear energy chief said.

Petro Kotin, head of nuclear power company Energoatom, said in a statement on Thursday the vast nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhzhia region had been reconnected to the national power grid after Russian air strikes on Wednesday, and that the backup diesel generators at the site had been turned off.

It comes as repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskovsaid “there have been no strikes on ‘social’ targets and there are none - special attention is paid to this”.“As for targets that are directly or indirectly related to military potential, they are accordingly subject to strikes,” he said.