Ukraine news – live: Russian attacks risked nuclear ‘catastrophe’, says energy chief
Zelensky has ‘every opportunity to resolve situation’
Russia caused a “real danger of a nuclear and radioactive catastrophe” by launching attacks in which all Ukraine’s nuclear reactors were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Kyiv’s nuclear energy chief said.
Petro Kotin, head of nuclear power company Energoatom, said in a statement on Thursday the vast nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhzhia region had been reconnected to the national power grid after Russian air strikes on Wednesday, and that the backup diesel generators at the site had been turned off.
It comes as repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskovsaid “there have been no strikes on ‘social’ targets and there are none - special attention is paid to this”.“As for targets that are directly or indirectly related to military potential, they are accordingly subject to strikes,” he said.
Good evening.
We are pausing our live updates on the Russian war in Ukraine for now. Join us again tomorrow for all the latest.
Thank you.
Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Ukraine‘s leadership could “end suffering” in Ukraine by meeting Russia‘s demands to resolve the conflict.
Peskov was asked whether Russia was worried about the effect on the civilian population of its strikes on energy infrastructure, which have caused repeated mass blackouts.
Peskov said Russia only attacked targets of military relevance, not ‘social’ ones.
Ukraine leadership can ‘end suffering’ by meeting Russian demands- update
The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine‘s electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could “end the suffering” of its population by meeting Russia‘s demands to resolve the conflict.
Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “there have been no strikes on ‘social’ targets and there are none - special attention is paid to this”.
“As for targets that are directly or indirectly related to military potential, they are accordingly subject to strikes,” he said.
Peskov was asked how the suffering of Ukraine‘s civilian population could be reconciled with President Vladimir Putin’s positions. Putin has said Russia does not wish to destroy Ukraine or its people.
“The leadership of Ukraine has every opportunity to bring the situation back to normal, has every opportunity to resolve the situation in such a way as to fulfil the requirements of the Russian side and, accordingly, end all possible suffering among the population.”
Russia and Ukraine to free 50 prisoners of war each, Moscow-backed leader says
Russia and Ukraine will each hand over 50 prisoners of war to the other on Thursday, the Moscow-backed administrator of Ukraine‘s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on the Telegram messaging service.
Romania to keep supplying power to Moldova, interconnections a problem
Romania is willing to continue supplying neighbouring Moldova with electricity as Russian shelling in Ukraine hits its energy supply, but insufficient interconnections are a challenge, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.
“Up until now we have delivered everything we were asked for,” Iohannis told reporters after meeting Lithuania’s president in Vilnius. “But outages happen because ... Romanian-Moldovan interconnections are completely insufficient. Most of the power Romania is offering passes through Ukraine.”
Romanian power producers started selling electricity to Moldova at a capped price in October. Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu said earlier this week the European Union state was providing between 80 per cent and 90 per cent of Moldova’s electricity needs.
Vladimir Putin ‘living in fear for his life as army retreats’, Zelensky aide says
Russian president Vladimir Putin is “living in fear for his life” as his army retreats, a senior Ukrainian military aide said.
Earlier this month, Russia announced it was withdrawing from the Kherson region, marking one of the most embarrassing defeats for Mr Putin and a potential turning point in the war which has reached its ninth month.
The loss of Kherson, the only regional capital Russia had captured in the conflict, dealt a heavy blow to plans to establish a land corridor to Crimea and secure a water supply to the Russian-controlled peninsula.
“[Putin] is very afraid because there is no forgiveness in Russia for tsars who lose wars,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, told The Times.
“He is fighting for his life now. If he loses the war, at least in the minds of the Russians, it means the end. The end of him as a political figure. And possibly in the physical sense.”
Thomas Kingsley has more:
Vladimir Putin ‘living in fear for his life as army retreats’, Zelensky aide says
‘There is no forgiveness for tsars who lose wars,’ the military aide said
Ukraine works to restore power after bruising Russian attack
About 70 per cent of the Ukrainian capital was left without power, Kyiv’s mayor said Thursday, a day after Moscow unleashed yet another devastating missile and drone barrage on Ukraine‘s energy infrastructure. Wednesday’s renewed Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure caused power outages across large parts of the country, further hobbling Ukraine‘s already battered power network and adding to the misery for civilians as temperatures plunge. The strikes also caused power outages in neighboring Moldova. Russia has been targeting Ukraine‘s power infrastructure following a string of battlefield setbacks its forces suffered during the full scale war it launched exactly nine months ago Thursday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram statement that “power engineers are doing their best to get (electricity) back as soon as possible” and added that the water supply has been restored in about half of Kyiv on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Ukraine‘s General Staff reported on Thursday morning that Russian forces fired 67 cruise missiles and 10 drones during Wednesday’s “massive attack on residential buildings and energy infrastructure” in Kyiv and several other regions in Ukraine. Efforts to restore power, heating and water supplies disrupted by the Wednesday attacks were underway elsewhere in Ukraine as well.
Russia passes law banning promotion of ‘LGBT propaganda’ among adults
Russia‘s parliament has today passed a law that bans promoting “LGBT propaganda” to people of all ages.
The third and final reading of the law expands an existing ban which previously applied to children only.
Propaganda includes any attempt to promote homosexuality online, in film, books, advertising or in public. Any event or act regarded as breaking the law could incur a heavy fine.
The fine will be up to 400,000 roubles ($6,600) for individuals and up to 5 million roubles ($82,100) for legal entities. Foreigners could face 15 days of arrest and subsequent expulsion from the country.
Russia passes law banning promotion of ‘LGBT propaganda’ among adults
Lawbreakers to receive heavy fines
Kremlin denies energy infrastructure attacks were aimed at civilians
The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine‘s electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could “end the suffering” of its population by meeting Russia’s demands to resolve the conflict.
Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “there have been no strikes on ‘social’ targets and there are none - special attention is paid to this”.
“As for targets that are directly or indirectly related to military potential, they are accordingly subject to strikes,” he said.
Peskov was asked how the suffering of Ukraine‘s civilian population could be reconciled with President Vladimir Putin’s positions. Putin has said Russia does not wish to destroy Ukraine or its people.
“The leadership of Ukraine has every opportunity to bring the situation back to normal, has every opportunity to resolve the situation in such a way as to fulfil the requirements of the Russian side and, accordingly, end all possible suffering among the population.”
Germany's Merkel says didn't have political strength for pre-invasion Ukraine talks
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel said she had aimed to convene European talks with Vladimir Putin the year before his invasion of Ukraine but in the end did not see any possibility of influencing the Russian president at the end of her term.
Merkel told the Spiegel news magazine in an interview published on Thursday that she and French President Emmanuel Macron had planned to hold an independent talk format with Putin within the European Council in 2021, her last summer in office.
“But I no longer had the strength to push through because, after all, everyone knew: she’s leaving in autumn,” she said.
Merkel, who retired from politics after 16 years in power following Germany’s September 2021 election, officially handed over the reins to Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats in December that year.
Referring to her farewell visit to Moscow in August 2021, Merkel, who speaks fluent Russian, told Spiegel: “The feeling was very clear: ‘In terms of power politics, you’re through.’ For Putin, only power counts.”
Still, the former conservative leader said of her departure from politics that it had been “time for a new approach” due to a lack of progress by her government not just on Ukraine but also on conflicts in Moldova, Georgia, Syria and Libya.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies