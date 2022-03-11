Vladimir Putin has been accused of “insane delirium” over claims Ukraine is seeking to spread biological weapons via migratory birds and insects.

Speaking at at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York, Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya Moscow had evidence there were at least 30 laboratories in Ukraine which do work on boiological weapons was being conducted.

He said the alleged programmes looked at spreading diseases through using birds, avian flu, and bats and even insects.

“We call upon you to think about a very real biological danger to the people in European countries, which can result from an uncontrolled spread of bio agents from Ukraine,” Mr Nebenzya said.

“And if there is a such a scenario then all Europe will be covered.”

He added: “The risk of this is very real given the interests of the radical nationalist groups in Ukraine are showing towards the work with dangerous pathogens conducted together with the ministry of defence of the United States.”

More follows....