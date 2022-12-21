For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two international visits this week are strong indicators that the Ukraine war is unlikely to end anytime soon, and another round of prolonged and bloody fighting is expected to unfold in the near future.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s journey to Washington, his first foreign trip since the Russian invasion, comes as Congress is due to vote on a $45bn assistance package for his country – the biggest tranche from the US so far in the conflict.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin has met with Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk as reports persist that the Kremlin may try to use Belarus again as a launchpad for its next offensive, with yet another attempt to capture Kyiv and impose regime change.

The proposed US aid package is more than the $37bn requested by President Joe Biden, and shows continuing commitment to Ukraine in the war, something which may have been diluted if the Republicans had made more gains in last month’s midterm elections and there had been an infusion of Donald Trump-backed candidates.

Some supporters of Trump, who was accused of being the Muscovian candidate in the White House, have attacked American backing of Ukraine in the war. There have also been questions among mainstream Republicans about whether a “blank cheque” has been given to Kyiv. But it appears that, for the time being at least, the Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives will continue the funding, although they may ask for greater scrutiny on the way the money is spent.

Zelensky will address a joint session of Congress and meet the Republican and Democrat leadership after a bilateral meeting with President Biden and his security team. After reverses following the Russian invasion, Ukraine has made a remarkable recovery on the battlefield, including recapturing ground in the Donbas, Kharkiv oblast and Kherson in the south. However, the population is going through immense hardship now, due to targeted and sustained attacks on infrastructure and the resulting loss of heating and power. A public display of American support at this time will be regarded as a great morale booster.

For Zelensky himself, standing in the full glare of publicity in the Capitol will illustrate how much things have changed since the first days of the war when he was refusing President Biden’s offer to evacuate him and his family, and the subsequent months of sending videos from his secret bunker.

Inviting the Ukrainian president to address Congress, the House speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “In the face of Putin’s horrific atrocities, Ukrainian freedom fighters have inspired the world with an iron will and an unbreakable spirit… your courageous, patriotic, indefatigable leadership has rallied not only your people, but the world, to join the frontlines of the fight for freedom.”

Zelensky and his officials have been asking the US for weaponry which will enable them to carry out more proactive operations, and after the way the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) and Multiple Rocket Launch System (MLRS) helped changed the tide of the war, the Biden administration is said to be actively considering the requests.

In the more immediate term, Ukraine is due to receive Patriot air defence systems as well as Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) “bunker busters” which will be deployed, respectively, against incoming ballistic and cruise missiles and on air strikes against entrenched Russian positions. This comes after the dispatch of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) by Washington last month.

As for Putin, this was a first visit to Minsk since 2019. He was accompanied by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and defence minister Sergei Shoigu. On a previous visit to Minsk earlier this month, Shoigu signed a defence pact – and Belarus has just announced that it had completed military readiness checks, a precursor to calling up reserves. Mobilisation would raise the number of troops Belarus is able to deploy from around 18,000 to almost 200,000.

The question remains, however, whether Lukashenko is willing to be dragged into a conflict in which he appears to have little to gain and a lot to lose. As well as being highly unpopular at home, the Belarus president will be exposing his country to sweeping international sanctions and retaliatory Ukrainian attacks – something Kyiv should be able to mount effectively, especially if it gets the tranche of Western armaments President Zelesnky is seeking in his Washington visit.