Why Vladimir Putin needs Xi Jinping now more than ever

In the last minutes of their meeting on Moscow’s soil, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held hands as the Chinese leader forewarned his Russian counterpart of driving rare geopolitical changes not seen in the world in over a hundred years.

While Xi extended his right hand for a handshake, Putin took it in both his hands and wished him a safe trip as his Chinese ally exited the Kremlin after a high-profile visit late March. He stood there till Xi’s limousine convoy left the premises.

The complete public display of diplomatic bonhomie between the autocratic leaders signalled two things: Xi’s role in the “no-limits partnership” and second, Putin’s growing dependence on Beijing on not cutting a lone figure under mounting sanctions.

Experts looking at what Putin wanted from China as Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine played out, have assessed that the Russian leader could use the moral, financial and diplomatic support as he is faced with heavy military losses paired, fairly dire performance in the war, and a looming contraction in Moscow’s economy.

“With the fairly dire performance of the second-largest army in the world, the increasing crackdowns within Moscow and impending fallout of political instability expected next year and alongside that losing influence in central Asia, what Russia wants is China to remain standing, it wants weapons to fuel the war and short of that, Putin could use imports this year to finance manufacturing of own weapons,” says David Dalton, senior analyst specialising in Europe and Eurasia, at Dragonfly Intelligence.

The best avenue for Putin to display his bonhomie came in the form of a much-awaited visit by Xi in March, shortly after the war in Ukraine crossed the grim milestone of a year.

Dalton explains that while China did not promise Russia with heavy artillery and weapons that could change the course of war, he did give something critical to Putin.

“One of the things that he wanted was the visit itself which demonstrated most theatrically that Russia is not isolated and that it still has connections with powerful people around the world. Xi’s visit was the most high-profile visit Putin hosted since the full-scale invasion, and the demonstration of this friendship [to the world] was important for Putin,” Dalton says.

But Francis Lee-Saunders, an analyst specialising in Eurasia, says that as much as the West might want it to appear that Putin is alone without Xi’s support, there’s more to what meets the eye.

“Often discussions about Russia and China’s relationship sees the notion of West vs Russia or Russia vs the world, or that with no other friends left, Russia is walking into the arms of China. The reality is slightly more complicated. Russia does not quite face the global isolation often spoken of and has the global isolation that the western policymakers would like to see,” Lee-Saunders explains.

Putin is banking on Iran for its supply of Shahed drones seen consistently being used to exhaust Ukraine’s air defence since August last year. His allyship with Belarus and North Korea does not appear to be impaired either.

“Trade with other non-European countries does continue, there is growing attention on how Russia has one way or another circumvented sanctions. Armenia and Kazakhstan are particular examples of that,” the analyst at Dragonfly tells The Independent.

“Russia does face strained ties but it is by no means completely alone at the world stage.”

A year into the war, a dive into Putin and Xi’s diplomatic friendship showed that while a lot has changed for Russia on the world stage, not much has changed between Beijing and Moscow.

“The relationship right before the invasion was of ‘backing each other when we can’ while being largely adversarial. This all has changed after the invasion. China kind of became, one day to another, the dominant power in the relationship. It saw a great opportunity in this and most likely came consciously to this no-limits partnership,” says Barbara Keleman, senior Asia associate at Dragonfly intelligence, speaking at the briefing on what Russia wants from China.

While Xi will not compromise China’s economic trajectory by offering military aid to Russia and face global sanctions, at a time it is limping back from brutal Covid lockdown of years, one can expect China to scale up its help to Russia when it senses Putin’s regime is destabilised and on the brink of collapse.

“China remains committed to support Russia strategically even if it is by amplifying Russia’s narrative. However it still tries to limit its tactical support,” she explains.

There is little to debate on whether Putin needs his diplomatic friendship and what can be its breaking point.

“Putin has revealed himself as a fairly instrumental politician and the reasons why he started the war, among several other reasons, is Russia’s political culture. It started as that but now it is a war for the survival of Putin’s regime paired with his personal survival.”

This will drive his friendship with China for the foreseeable future or for as long as he lasts,” Dalton says.