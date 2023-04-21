Moment Russian warplane accidentally bombs its own city

Russia accidentally fired a weapon into one of its own cities near Ukraine late on Thursday, 20 April.

Footage shows an explosion and damaged buildings in Belgorod, 40km north of the border.

“As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition,” Russian state media reported, citing comments from the defence ministry.

Two women were injured according to the regional governor.

