The chairman of Russian energy firm Lukoil has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, state media has reported.

Ravil Maganov, 67, was pronounced dead after plunging from ward on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to Russian state news agency Interfax.

Police are investigating the cause of his fall, which came months after Lukoil publicly opposed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company confirmed his death in a statement which said only he had “passed away following a severe illness”.

Russian state news agency Tass reported Mr Maganov’s death as suicide and said he had been in hospital following a heart attack.

Lukoil, which is Russia’s second-largest oil producer, is one of the few companies in the country to come out in opposition to the war in Ukraine. In a statement in March it said: “Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy.

“We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.”

Mr Maganov had worked in Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company's inception, and had overseen its refining, production and exploration, becoming chairman in 2020. His brother Nail is the head of mid-sized Russian oil producer Tatneft.

The oil magnate was a close associate of one of Lukoil's founders, Vagit Alekperov.

Mr Alekperov, a former Soviet deputy oil minister, resigned as president of Lukoil in April, a week after Britain imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on him as part of sanctions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands next to First Executive Vice President of oil producer Lukoil Ravil Maganov (via REUTERS)

Mr Maganov is the latest of several Russian energy oligarchs to due in unusual circumstances.

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, a former board member of Lukoil who owned a shipping company, allegedly died after shamans treated him with toad venom to cure his hangover.

That followed the deaths of Leonid Shulman, head of Gazprom Invest’s transport service, near St Petersburg in January and Alexander Tyulakov, a deputy general director at Gazprom, a month later.

Mikhail Watford, a Ukrainian-born oligarch who made his fortune through oil and gas, was found dead at his home in Surrey in February.