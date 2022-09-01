Russian oil firm boss dies ‘falling out of hospital window’ after criticism of Ukraine war
Lukoil, the Kremlin’s second-largest oil producer, called for an end to the conflict in March
Related video: The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
The chairman of Russian energy firm Lukoil has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, state media has reported.
Ravil Maganov, 67, was pronounced dead after plunging from ward on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to Russian state news agency Interfax.
Police are investigating the cause of his fall, which came months after Lukoil publicly opposed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The company confirmed his death in a statement which said only he had “passed away following a severe illness”.
Russian state news agency Tass reported Mr Maganov’s death as suicide and said he had been in hospital following a heart attack.
Lukoil, which is Russia’s second-largest oil producer, is one of the few companies in the country to come out in opposition to the war in Ukraine. In a statement in March it said: “Calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy.
“We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.”
Mr Maganov had worked in Lukoil since 1993, shortly after the company's inception, and had overseen its refining, production and exploration, becoming chairman in 2020. His brother Nail is the head of mid-sized Russian oil producer Tatneft.
The oil magnate was a close associate of one of Lukoil's founders, Vagit Alekperov.
Mr Alekperov, a former Soviet deputy oil minister, resigned as president of Lukoil in April, a week after Britain imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on him as part of sanctions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
Mr Maganov is the latest of several Russian energy oligarchs to due in unusual circumstances.
Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, a former board member of Lukoil who owned a shipping company, allegedly died after shamans treated him with toad venom to cure his hangover.
That followed the deaths of Leonid Shulman, head of Gazprom Invest’s transport service, near St Petersburg in January and Alexander Tyulakov, a deputy general director at Gazprom, a month later.
Mikhail Watford, a Ukrainian-born oligarch who made his fortune through oil and gas, was found dead at his home in Surrey in February.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies