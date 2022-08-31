For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia has shut off the biggest gas pipeline feeding Europe for “maintenance”, in a move which will exacerbate fears in many capitals over the reliability of winter energy supplies.

The move came as France’s prime minister warned of gas rationing and rolling power cuts this winter as the consequences of the war in Ukraine meet a drop in domestic energy production.

Gazprom announced on Wednesday that it was turning off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany for three days due to a maintenance issue, despite Germany saying there was no such issue.

According to Gazprom, the only remaining turbine, which is located at the Portovaya compressor station, needs repairs.

The head of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, Klaus Mueller, said that the maintenance work is technically incomprehensible and he considers it a way of punishing Berlin for siding with Ukraine over the Russian invasion.

Russia had recently accounted for around one-third of Germany’s gas supply. Berlin said last week that the drop in gas flows confirmed Germany cannot rely on Russian deliveries, announcing that it would step up its gas storage requirements and take further measures to conserve supplies.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government was well prepared to cope if the Russian supply cut threatened an energy shortage over winter. He cited Germany’s decisions to reactivate oil and coal-fired power plants, mandate the filling of natural gas storage facilities and lease boats for storage of liquid natural gas at sea.

A decision on extending the operating life of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants is also expected soon.

Russia has cut off or slashed gas supplies to 12 European countries since invading Ukraine. But Hungary, led by Putin-sympathiser Viktor Orban, on Wednesday announced that it had signed a new deal with Gazprom for additional gas shipments from 1 September.

Nord Stream 1 runs from Russia to Germany through Baltic Sea (Reuters)

Gazprom on Tuesday said it would suspend all gas deliveries to the French company Engie, starting from Thursday, over a financial dispute.

Engie said it had already secured enough gas to meet its commitments to customers but French prime minister Elisabeth Borne went on television on Wednesday to warn the public that a worst-case scenario this winter could see rolling two-hour power cuts imposed in French homes.

She also said gas could be rationed for businesses which are the largest consumers.

Ms Borne said the potentially drastic situation was down to the war in Ukraine along with the planned shutdown of about half of France‘s 56 nuclear reactors for maintenance. France relies on nuclear energy for about 67 per cent of its electricity – more than any other country – and on gas for about 7 per cent.

There are fears that the spiralling cost of energy prices this winter will make costs for millions across Europe unaffordable. Several countries have already committed to helping their citizens, with France capping price rises at four per cent.