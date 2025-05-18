Jennifer Lawrence stirs Oscar talk in Cannes for 'Die, My Love'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last year, the Cannes Film Festival produced three best actress nominees at the Oscars. This year's edition may have just supplied another.

In Lynne Ramsay's “Die, My Love,” Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson play a married couple with a newborn who move into an old country house. In Ramsay's messy and moving marital psychodrama, Lawrence plays an increasingly unhinged young mother named Grace whose postpartum depression reaches darkly hallucinatory extremes.

For Lawrence, the 34-year-old mother of two, making “Die, My Love” was an intensely personal experience.

“It was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what (Grace) would do,” Lawrence told reporters Sunday. “I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating. She doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien."

“Die, My Love,” which is in competition for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, was one of the most anticipated premieres of the festival. That was owed partly to the widely respect for Ramsey, the Scottish director of “Ratcatcher" (1999), “Movern Callar” (2002) and “ You Were Never Really Here” (2017). Lawrence sought her out for the film.

“I’ve wanted to work with Lynne Ramsay since I saw 'Ratcatcher' and I was like, ‘There’s no way,'” said Lawrence. “But we took a chance, and we sent it to her. And I really, I cannot believe that I’m here with you.”

In Ramsay's “Die, My Love," adapted from Ariana Harwicz’s 2017 novel, is disorienting experience, pulsating with animalistic urges and . As a portrait of a marriage in trouble, it makes “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” look tame.

Lawrence's performance, in particular, drew the kind of raves in Cannes that tend to lead to Oscar consideration. Lawrence has been nominated four times by the Academy Awards, winning once for 2013's “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Since then, much has changed for Lawrence, including becoming a mother. On Saturday, Lawrence said parenthood has been such an enriching experience for her that, she joked, "I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor.”

“Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible," Lawrence said. “I didn’t know that I could feel so much.”

“My job has a lot to do with emotion, and they’ve opened up the world to me,” she added. "It’s almost like feeling like a blister or something. So sensitive. So they’ve changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they’ve changed me creatively.”

Pattinson, who recently had his first child with Suki Waterhouse, chimed in that he found having a baby “gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration.”

Lawrence mockingly pounced on him: “You get energy?!”

Pattinson let out a sigh. “This question is impossible for a guy to answer correctly,” he said, to laughter.