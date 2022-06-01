Russia criticises US over advanced arms shipments to Ukraine

A decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine is “extremely negative” and would increase the risk of a direct confrontation, Moscow has said.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday that Moscow views American military aid to Ukraine “extremely negatively”.

Mr Ryabkov singled out plans to supply Kyiv with its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a multiple rocket launcher system that Washington said it would supply to Ukraine as part of its latest military aid package.

Russia has previously warned the US that sending weapons to Ukraine was “pouring oil on the flames”.

Moscow’s comments came as president Joe Biden agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 (£556) million weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The United States is providing Ukraine with high mobility artillery rocket systems that can accurately hit targets as far away as 80 km (50 miles) after Ukraine gave “assurances” they will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, senior administration officials said.

In a New York Times op-ed published this week, Mr Biden said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will end through diplomacy but the United States must provide significant weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine the highest leverage at the negotiating table.

“That’s why I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine,” the U.S. president wrote.

The package also includes ammunition, counter fire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as anti-armor weapons, officials said.

U.S. plans to supply Kyiv with its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) (AP)

Ukrainian leaders have been asking allies for longer-range missile systems.

However, President Biden told reporters that “we’re not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia”.

He did not rule out providing any specific weapons system, but instead appeared to be placing conditions on how they could be used.

Meanwhile, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday morning that his country will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that Germany isn’t doing enough to help Kyiv.

Mr Scholz told lawmakers that the government has decided to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles developed by Germany together with other NATO nations.

Mr Biden said Russia’s invasion will end through diplomacy but the United States must provide significant weapons and ammunition to Ukraine (AP)

He said Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

Ukraine has also started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday.

