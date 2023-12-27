For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces denied that Russia made a key battlefield breakthrough by gaining full control of Maryinka town in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s commander in chief Valery Zaluzhnyi said Ukrainian soldiers were still holding positions in the northern flank of the town outside Donetsk, a Russian-held regional capital, despite assertions by Russia’s defence minister that Moscow was in control of the settlement.

"At this time today, our troops are still in northern areas," Gen Zaluzhnyi said. "Our troops had readied a defensive line outside this locality, but I can say that this locality no longer exists."

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu declared in a televised address with president Vladimir Putin that his forces have “completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka”.

Mr Putin hailed the development as a “success” as the Russian troops would have "opportunity to move into a wider operational area" in the Donetsk region.

Russia seizing control of Maryinka would amount to the Kremlin’s most significant battlefield gain since May when it captured Bakhmut following months of intense fighting.

The town has been under attack from Russian forces for the last two years, since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. Some 10,000 residents of the town were evacuated as the area suffered extensive damage under the bombardment.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin listens to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting after a flag-raising ceremony for the Admiral Golovko frigate joining the Russian Navy Fleet at a shipyard in Saint Petersburg, (via REUTERS)

Gen Zaluzhnyi agreed that the town has been reduced to ruins and it “no longer exits”.

"We protect every piece of our land. Every piece. But when, on this narrow piece, enemy shells start to dig this place together with stones, with earth, with our soldiers, the lives of our soldiers are more important to us," Gen Zaluzhnyi said.

"There are mountains of bodies, and no one is even trying to take them away. More and more of them are appearing there every day. Unfortunately, this is Russia’s attitude towards its own people," he said.

Mr Shoigu said that the town was heavily fortified but it has now been broken.

“For nine years, the armed forces of Ukraine have made a powerful fortified area, which is connected by underground passages,” the Russian defence minister said.

A drone view shows the remains of Maryinka city that was destroyed by the Russians (via REUTERS)

“Each street has its own well-fortified and fairly well-protected structures from all attacks, both from the air and artillery, long-term firing points, and complex underground communication systems.”

Russia has intensified their offtensive in several areas in Ukraine. They have encricled Avdiivka, another key town near Donetsk.

After Mr Zelensky last week said the military were planning to add upto 500,000 extra people, Gen Zaluzhnyi denied it on Tuesday.

He said the military had not submitted a formal request for the mobilisation.