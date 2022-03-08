Russian embassy staff in Ireland have condemned what they called a “senseless and barbaric attack” after a large lorry was driven into the gates of their diplomatic building in Dublin.

In a statement on the “violation of its territory”, the embassy described the incident as a “criminal act of insanity” and said it was cause for “extreme concern”.

Irish police arrested a man on Monday following the crash at the embassy on Orwell Road in south Dublin.

The embassy accused Irish police of standing "idle" as the incident took place, and claimed Ireland had breached the Vienna Convention by not protecting the premises from any damage.

A statement said: “On March 7, 2022, 13:30pm, a large truck came over to the gates of the embassy, pulled back and torn down the gates of the embassy. The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle.

“The embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against peaceful diplomatic mission [sic]. The Embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of the Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961.”

It continued: “The embassy is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, demanding that the Irish authorities take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of it's staff and their family members.

“The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions.”

Video footage shared on Twitter showed a lorry reversing towards a set of black gates before crashing straight through as people can be heard laughing and cheering.

Irish police stand guard at the Russian Embassy following an incident where a truck reversed through the entrance gate (REUTERS)

The truck appeared to belong to a church supplies company.

A garda spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.

The arrested man has been taken to Rathfarnham garda station.

The embassy has been the scene of protests in recent days, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Workers assemble security barriers at the Russian Embassy in Dublin (REUTERS)

Police stand guard at the Russian embassy following the incident on Monday afternoon (REUTERS)

On Monday, the UN said it had recorded 406 civilian deaths and 801 injuries after the first 12 days of the conflict.

The number of Russian and Ukrainian military casualties is unclear however Ukraine’s military command have claimed thousands of Russian troops have been killed since Vladimir Putin declared war on the eastern European country on 24 February.

The Russian defence ministry, in its first report on casualties last week, had said that 498 Russian troops were killed while 1,597 more sustained wounds.

There was no immediate Russian reaction to the claims by Ukraine’s military command.

Ukraine has not given a recent tally of the number of its soldiers killed during the fighting.

