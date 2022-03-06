Ukraine says more than 11,000 Russian troops killed since invasion began

Ukraine’s military command on Sunday alleged more than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Vladimir Putin declared war on the eastern European country on 24 February.

It added that the Russian forces have suffered the loss of 2,000 units of enemy weapons and military equipment, including 285 tanks, 44 aircraft and 48 helicopters.

“In the Luhansk region, the entire front line is littered with corpses and lined equipment of the invaders,” the ministry said in its statement on Sunday.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian military had put Russian casualties at over 10,000.

“Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception,” the ministry had said.

It did not, however, report Ukrainian casualties.

The Russian defence ministry, in its first report of casualties last week, had said 498 Russian troops were killed, while 1,597 more sustained wounds.

There has been no immediate Russian reaction to the claims made by Ukraine’s military command.

The country said it has struck and destroyed Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range, high-precision weapons.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, meanwhile, has said there have been “several attacks” on health care centres across Ukraine, “causing multiple deaths and injuries”.

“Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” he said in a tweet.

More follows