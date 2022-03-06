Ukraine says more than 11,000 Russian troops killed since invasion began
Ukraine makes the claim on the eleventh day of the Russian invasion
Ukraine’s military command on Sunday alleged more than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Vladimir Putin declared war on the eastern European country on 24 February.
It added that the Russian forces have suffered the loss of 2,000 units of enemy weapons and military equipment, including 285 tanks, 44 aircraft and 48 helicopters.
“In the Luhansk region, the entire front line is littered with corpses and lined equipment of the invaders,” the ministry said in its statement on Sunday.
A day earlier, the Ukrainian military had put Russian casualties at over 10,000.
“Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception,” the ministry had said.
It did not, however, report Ukrainian casualties.
The Russian defence ministry, in its first report of casualties last week, had said 498 Russian troops were killed, while 1,597 more sustained wounds.
There has been no immediate Russian reaction to the claims made by Ukraine’s military command.
The country said it has struck and destroyed Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range, high-precision weapons.
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, meanwhile, has said there have been “several attacks” on health care centres across Ukraine, “causing multiple deaths and injuries”.
“Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” he said in a tweet.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies