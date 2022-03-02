Russia says nearly 500 of its soldiers killed and 1,600 injured fighting in Ukraine
Nearly 500 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moscow’s defence chiefs say.
Some 498 have died and another 1,597 have been wounded in the past seven days, the Russian defence ministry said in its first report of military casualties since the country invaded its eastern European neighbour last week.
Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov also claimed more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops had been killed and about 3,700 wounded, while 572 others had been captured.
He rejected reports about “incalculable losses” of the Russians as “disinformation”.Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the figures, and they could not be immediately verified.
More follows
