Russia hit by third drone attack at airfield in two days

An oil storage tank at an airfield in Russia's Kursk region was set ablaze on Tuesday morning after it was hit by a drone, the regional governer said.

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, said on Telegram that there were no casualties from the latest attack and the fire was “localised”.

He wrote: “As a result of a drone attack, an oil reservoir caught on fire in the area of Kursk airport. The fire is being contained.

“All emergency services are working on the spot.”

The attack comes a day after Moscow accused Ukraine of similar attacks on two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia on Monday.

Russia's defence ministry claimed to have shot down two Ukrainian drones, which killed three military personnel, wounded four others and damaged two aircrafts.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for any of the attacks, but if it were behind Monday's attacks, they would be the deepest inside Russia since the start of the war.

Smoke rises from the area of Kursk airport outside Kursk, Russia (AP)

Saratov is at least 600 km (370 miles) from the nearest Ukrainian territory, which has raised concerns among Russian commentators that Ukraine might also be capable of hitting Moscow.

Ukrainian military analyst Serhiy Zgurets said wrote on Espresso TV's (a Ukrainian internet television station) website: "It is still too early to say what is at issue here, but the ability of the armed forces of Ukraine to reach military targets deep in the territory of the Russian Federation has a very symbolic and important meaning.”

While the origin of the drones has not yet been verified, if the attacks were deliberate, they may be some of Russia's “most strategically significant failures of force protection”, said the UK Ministry of Defence.

They added: “The Russian chain of command will probably seek to identify and impose severe sanctions on Russian officers deemed responsible for allowing the incident.”

According to The New York Times, a senior Ukrainian official said the drones involved in Monday’s attacks were launched from Ukrainian territory, and at least one of the strikes was made with the help of special forces close to the base.

Russia has since responded to Monday’s attacks with a “massive strike on the military control system”.

Missile strikes across Ukraine have damaged homes and are set to plunge half of the Kyiv region into darkness over the coming days.