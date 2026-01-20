Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Britain should drop the "Great" from its official name, arguing it is the only nation to formally give itself such a title.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Lavrov asserted: "I think that Britain should be called simply Britain because 'Great Britain' is the only example of a country which calls itself 'Great'."

His remarks, made during a discussion on colonialism following earlier comments regarding Greenland, were delivered to reporters.

Mr Lavrov's spokeswoman then offered a question to Ivor Bennett, a correspondent from Britain's Sky News, with the minister adding, "No offence."

He cited the "Great Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya," led by Muammar Gaddafi, as another historical instance of a country adopting the "great" moniker.

"But it no longer exists."

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is usually called "Velikobritaniya", or Great Britain, in Russian.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers his annual end-of-year press conference at the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow. ( AFP via Getty Images )

As the U.S. under Donald Trump seeks to reset ties with Moscow and broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, Britain has been granted the status of Russia's public enemy number one.

On Russian state television, "Perfidious Albion", a term used frequently by news anchors, is cast as a scheming global intelligence power that is meddling behind the scenes from Washington to Iran in a duplicitous bid to undermine Russian interests across the world.

Britain says Russia is a threat to Europe. Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia and the West have repeatedly accused each other of unfurling espionage campaigns of an intensity not seen since the depths of the Cold War.