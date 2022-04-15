A day after Russia lost its flagship missile cruiser Moskva, its defence ministry threatened Ukraine with intensified attacks and claimed to have struck a factory producing anti-ship missiles on the outskirts of Kyiv.

“Tonight, high-precision, long-range, sea-based Kalibr missiles attacked a military facility on the outskirts of Kyiv,” said defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov.

“As a result of the attack on the Zhulyansky Vizar machine-building plant, workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles, were destroyed,” he added.

Witnesses in Kyiv said Thursday night into Friday saw some of the most powerful explosions in the capital since Russian forces withdrew from the area two weeks ago in preparation for battles in the south and east. One witness told Reuters that he had seen three blasts hit an industrial building across the street, leading to a blaze that was later contained by firefighters.

“The building was on fire and I had to hide behind my car,” 38-year-old Kirill Kyrylo said as he pointed out the shattered glass of the repair shop and bits of metal that had flown over from the burning building across the street.

The renewed attacks on Kyiv come a day after Ukraine claimed responsibility for sinking Moscow’s flagship missile cruiser Moskva by targetting it with two Neptune anti-ship missiles.

The Moskva was by far Russia’s largest vessel in its Black Sea fleet, equipped with guided missiles to attack the shore and shoot down planes, and radar to provide air defence cover for the fleet.

Russia’s defence ministry admitted the Moskva had sunk but did not acknowledge the attack, maintaining that the ship went down while being towed to port following a fire and explosions in rough seas. More than 500 crewmembers were evacuated, it added.

The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv also came as Russia accused Ukraine of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in Bryansk, a Russian region that borders Ukraine, and allegedly injuring seven people.

The Russian claims could not be independently verified, and the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine rejected the allegation, calling it “an attempt to ignite anti-Ukraine hysteria in Russia,” reported the US-based Radio Free Europe.