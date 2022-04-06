Fire breaks out at Putin-supporting Russian oligarch’s Lake Como villa

A fire has broken out at an Italian villa belonging to Russian state TV host Vladimir Soleviev.

The property is one of multiple Lake Como homes owned by the 58-year-old oligarch which Italian police said they had seized after he was placed on an EU sanctions list in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

After arriving at villa near Menaggio at 6am, it took firefighters two hours to extinguish the blaze, which was started using tyres and caused limited damage, a fire brigade spokesperson said.

The Carabinieri police said they were investigating the fire, which is suspected arson.

“The investigations of the Carabinieri are underway, but we can already say that the vandals did not cause significant damage,” local mayor Michele Spaggiari was quoted as saying by the Daily Beast.

“The villa is empty at the moment, with rustic walls and concrete floors. It could be it was basically treated as a demonstrative act, which fortunately did not have serious consequences.”

The two-storey building was under renovation and uninhabited, the fire service spokesperson said. CCTV footage from the villa is reportedly being analysed in the search for potential culprits.

Meanwhile, the walls of a second Lake Como home belonging to Mr Soleviev, in Pianello del Lario, were also vandalised on Tuesday night, reports in multiple Italian media outlets suggest.

