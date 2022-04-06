Russian military spokesperson claims civilian casualties in Kyiv are ‘staged’

The Russian Defence Ministry's chief spokesman claimed on Tuesday (5 April) that civilian casualties in several locations in Ukraine had been “staged.”

Igor Konashenkov said that Ukraine has conducted “staged filming” of civilians killed in several locations, including a village near Kyiv, and in Sumy and Konotop.

“Kyiv...conducted another staged filming of civilians allegedly killed by the violent actions of the Russian army for further distribution through the Western media,” Konashenkov said.

