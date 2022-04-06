✕ Close Watch live as President Zelensky speaks at Security Council briefing on Ukraine

The United States and its allies are preparing to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in Bucha as the west renews its attempt to halt Vladimir Putin’s economy and war effort against Ukraine.

The sanctions on Wednesday will target Russian banks and officials and ban investment in Russia, the White House said, after officials in Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes.

Meanwhile, the European Commission proposed sanctions including banning Russian coal imports and halting trade worth nearly €20 billion euros (£16 billion).

It comes as the southern city of Mariupol, which has been under attack by Russian forces and constantly bombarded since the early days of the invasion almost six weeks ago, is experiencing a worsening humanitarian situation.

“The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

“Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water. Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender.”