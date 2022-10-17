Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fireball engulfs apartment block as Russian warplane crashes in Yeysk

Criminal investigation under way after bomber sparks blaze in port town

Liam James
Monday 17 October 2022 18:15
Comments
Smoke billows from residential building as 'military plane' crashes in Yeysk, Russia

A Russian warplane has crashed in a residential area near a domestic port, sparking a fire in an apartment block, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Officials said one of the engines of the Su-34 bomber caught fire, causing it to go down in the port of Yeysk, which sits across the Sea of Azov from Russia’s occupied territory in Ukraine.

Russian investigators said they had launched a criminal investigation into the crash, according to the Associated Press.

Apartment building burns after plane crash

( )

The blaze engulfed several floors of a nine-storey apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected, local authorities said.

Recommended

There was no immediate official information about casualties but local media quoted local residents as saying there were deaths.

Vladimir Putin instructed Veniamin Kondratyev, the regional governor, Aleksandr Kurenkov, minister of emergency situations, and Mikhail Murashko, the minister of health to fly to Yeysk to provide support, local media said.

“Emergency services are already working on the spot – all regional fire and rescue garrisons are engaged in extinguishing the fire,” Mr Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.

Thick black smoke billows from the site of crash

(AP)

Yeysk is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the Sea of Azov.

The incident comes nearly eight months after Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in