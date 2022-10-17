Fireball engulfs apartment block as Russian warplane crashes in Yeysk
Criminal investigation under way after bomber sparks blaze in port town
A Russian warplane has crashed in a residential area near a domestic port, sparking a fire in an apartment block, Russia’s defence ministry said.
Officials said one of the engines of the Su-34 bomber caught fire, causing it to go down in the port of Yeysk, which sits across the Sea of Azov from Russia’s occupied territory in Ukraine.
Russian investigators said they had launched a criminal investigation into the crash, according to the Associated Press.
The blaze engulfed several floors of a nine-storey apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected, local authorities said.
There was no immediate official information about casualties but local media quoted local residents as saying there were deaths.
Vladimir Putin instructed Veniamin Kondratyev, the regional governor, Aleksandr Kurenkov, minister of emergency situations, and Mikhail Murashko, the minister of health to fly to Yeysk to provide support, local media said.
“Emergency services are already working on the spot – all regional fire and rescue garrisons are engaged in extinguishing the fire,” Mr Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.
Yeysk is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the Sea of Azov.
The incident comes nearly eight months after Russia sent troops into Ukraine.
More follows...
