Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”, raising the prospect of a harsh retaliation.

The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a major logistical artery for his troops waging war on Ukraine.

But on Sunday night Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure.”

“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” the Russian president claimed of the attack on the 11-mile bridge he personally commissioned and opened in 2018.

He was meeting Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, who was presenting findings of an inquiry into the explosion on the bridge the previous day, said to have killed three people.

While Ukraine has not claimed responsiblity for the attack, hardliners in Moscow had immediately urged Mr Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation” in retaliation, shedding the term “special military operation” he has used to downplayed the scope of the war to the Russian people.

Such a move could be used by the Kremlin to further broaden the powers of security agencies, ban rallies, tighten censorship, introduce restrictions on travel, and expand a partial military mobilisation that Mr Putin ordered last month – prompting an exodus of draft-age Russians.

Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Russian Communist Party, had insisted the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call, saying on Saturday: “The long-overdue measures haven't been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation.”

Such calls for escalation will likely only increase in Moscow following the verdict from inquiry chief Mr Bastrykin, who alleged on Sunday night that Ukrainian special services had carried out the attack with help from citizens of Russia and other foreign states.

The aftermath of the explosion on the Kerch bridge (SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/AFP)

Investigations “have already established the route of the truck” that Moscow believes caused the explosion on the bridge, Mr Bastrykin said, claiming that the vehicle – which approached the bridge from Russia – had been to Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia, and the Russian region of Krasnodar.

Moscow said two spans of road bridge had partially collapsed, but that the arch spanning the channel through which ships travel between the Black Sea and Azov Sea was not damaged. Rail traffic resumed as normal on Saturday along with limited road traffic, Russia said.

Hours after the attack, Mr Putin signed a decree ordering the FSB security service to tighten security for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.

The Russians also intensified their assault on civilians in the wake of the bridge attack – killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens in a barrage of strikes on some 20 apartment blocks and houses in Zaporizhzhia, according to Kyiv.

Despite the city being under Russian control, and the region one of four which Mr Putin sought to annexe with sham referenda last month in the face of an ascendant Ukrainian counterattack, it has come under repeated bombardment, with 19 reported to have died in strikes on Thursday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the “merciless” overnight attacks as “absolute evil”, adding: “From the one who gave this order, to everyone who carried out this order: they will answer. They must. Before the law and the people.”

More follows...