Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.

The buildings were targeted in Zaporizhzhia, one of four regions that Russia had annexed this month in illegal referenda. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.

At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike– completely destroying several storeys of apartments. About 20 houses and multiple high-rise buildings also suffered damage.

More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said on Sunday.

Firefighter putting out a fire in a residential building destroyed by missiles (Ukrainian State Emergency Service)

Zaporizhzhia resident Mucola Markovich, 76, said he and his wife hid under a blanket when they heard incoming rockets and explosions. “There was one explosion, then another one,” he said. Then, in a flash, their fourth-floor apartment was gone, he said.

“When it will be rebuilt, I don’t know,” he said. “I am left without an apartment at the end of my life.”

Tetyana Lazunko, 73, and her husband, Oleksii, sheltered in the hallway of their top-floor flat after first hearing air raid sirens. They said an explosion shook the building and sent their possessions flying.

Tetyana and Oleksii Lazunko distraught that their home for more than 40 years has been ruined (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

She wept as the couple surveyed the damage to their home since 1974 in an area with no military infrastructure in the area that could have been an intended target.

“Why are they bombing us. Why?” Ms Lazunko said.

Zaporizhzhia has repeatedly come under bombardment. On Thursday, in a previous attack on homes in the city, at least 19 people died. Russia has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram: “Again, Zaporizhzhia. Again, merciless attacks on civilians, targeting residential buildings, in the middle of the night.

“Absolute meanness. Absolute evil. From the one who gave this order, to everyone who carried out this order: they will answer. They must. Before the law and the people.”

Residents have been devastated by the attacks on their homes (Reuters)

On Saturday, the Kerch Strait bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula – annexed in 2014 – was partially destroyed by multiple airstrikes. Three people in a car reportedly died when a truck exploded.

Damage to the 12-mile-long structure is considered to be a significant blow to Moscow amid its ongoing invasion.

Hours after the attack, Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening security for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia. The Russian president put Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the operation.

Thick smoke rising from parts of the Kerch Strait bridge (AFP via Getty Images)

No one has claimed responsibility for the bridge attack. Mr Zelensky, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged that it happened – but stopped short of saying whether or not Ukraine had carried it out.

In cracking a joke, he said: “Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state’s territory. Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm.”

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said videos of the bridge indicated the damage from the explosion “is likely to increase friction in Russian logistics for some time” but not cripple Russia’s ability to equip its troops in Ukraine.

“The collapsed lane of the road bridge will restrict Russian military movements until it is repaired, forcing some Russian forces to rely on the ferry connection for some time,” the institute said. “Russian forces will likely still be able to transport heavy military equipment via the railroad.”