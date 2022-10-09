Volodymyr Zelensky jokes about Crimea bridge explosion during nightly address

Volodymyr Zelensky made a slight joke about an explosion which caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia as he made his nightly address on Saturday (8 October).

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state, in a large area, about 20 degrees, warm and sunny,” the Ukrainian president said.

“Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea, although it is also warm.”

The explosion on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.