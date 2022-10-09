Vladimir Putin has tightened security following an explosion on the bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula.

“We are conducting an instrumental survey, we have agreed on the scope of repair and restoration,” Marat Khusnullin, Russia’s deputy prime minister, said of the Kerch Bridge.

“I can say that we have already ordered metal, we have gathered builders and designers.”

The blast, which happened on Saturday (8 October), damaged an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.