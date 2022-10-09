Ukraine news - live: Strikes ‘kill 17’ in Zaporizhzhia after Crimea bridge blown up
Dozens of people including children were hospitalised after their homes were shelled
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.
At least 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.
The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed overnight, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.
“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”
Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev said at least 17 people were killed when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.
On Saturday, three people were killed when the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge in the annexed region of Crimea came under attack.
Neither side has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Crimea’s Russian governor Sergei Aksyonov said: “Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge.”
Nato must do more in face of Putin’s ‘delusions of grandeur’, says German defence minister
Nato must do more to protect itself against Russia because we “cannot know how far Putin’s delusions of grandeur can go”, Germany’s defence minister Christine Lambrecht has claimed
“The brutal Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is getting more and more brutal and unscrupulous ... Russia’s threat of nuclear weapons shows that Russian authorities have no scruples,” Ms Lambrecht said while visiting German troops deployed in Lithuania.
“We stand by our allies”, Ms Lambrecht added. “We’ve heard Russia’s threats to Lithuania which was implementing European sanctions on the border with Kaliningrad. This is not nearly the first threats and we must take them seriously and be prepared.”
Zelensky alludes to explosion in nightly address
Volodymyr Zelensky indirectly acknowledged the bridge attack in his video address on Saturday evening but did not address its cause.
“Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state’s territory,” he said.
“Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm.”
The president said Ukraine wants a future “without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea.”
Mr Zelensky also said Ukrainian forces advanced or held the line in the east and south, but acknowledged “very, very difficult, very tough fighting” around the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces have claimed recent gains.
No one has claimed credit for bridge blast
No one has claimed responsibility for the Crimea bridge attack, but it was a significant blow to Russia and could lead to an escalation of the conflict.
Some Russian lawmakers called for Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation,” rather than the term “special military operation” that has downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians. Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia, and put Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the effort. Hours after the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine.
Surovikin, who this summer was placed in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a bombardment that destroyed much of Aleppo. The 12-mile Kerch Bridge, on a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is a symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea and an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The $3.6 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, is vital to sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Putin himself presided over the bridge’s opening in 2018.
At least 17 killed in attack on Zaporizhzhia
A Russian barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said Sunday.
The blasts in the city, which sits in a region Moscow has claimed as its own, blew out windows in adjacent buildings and left at least one high-rise apartment building partially collapsed.
The strike came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.
City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said rockets struck Zaporizhzhia overnight, and that at least five private houses were destroyed and around 40 were damaged.
The Ukrainian military also confirmed the attack, saying there were dozens of casualties.
In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly struck the southern city, which is in the Ukrainian controlled-part of a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in violation of international law last week.
At least 14 people died in Russian missile strikes on apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday.A part of the region currently in Russian control is home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Fighting has repeatedly imperiled the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station, and Ukrainian authorities shut down its last operating reactor last month to prevent a radiation disaster.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said Saturday that the Zaporizhzhia plant has since lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators.
Calls for escalation of war in Russia after bridge attack
Some Russian politicians are calling for Vladimir Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation” in response to the Kerch bridge explosion, shedding the president’s term “special military operation” used to downplay the scope of his war in Ukraine to the Russian people.
The Kremlin could use such a move to broaden the power of security agencies, ban rallies, tighten censorship, introduce restrictions on travel, and expand a partial military mobilisation that Mr Putin ordered last month.
Moscow has not named Ukraine as responsible for the attack and has set up a committee to investigate. Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of Russian parliament, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine is responsible.
Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Russian Communist Party, which is nominally in the opposition but votes in line with Kremlin wishes in parliament, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call, adding: “The long-overdue measures haven’t been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation.”
Russia ‘can’t defend Crimea bridge while losing a war’, UK expert suggests
Russia will be unable to defend the Kerch bridge “while losing a war”, a Western analyst has suggested.
James Nixey, a Russia expert at the UK’s Chatham House think-tank, said: “Conceivably the Russians can rebuild it, but they can’t defend it while losing a war.”
Putin appoints ‘brutal’ new senior commander for Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has appointed a new commander to lead Russia’s ailing war in Ukraine, claimed to have a reputation for “brutality” and “total ruthlessness”.
Russia’s foreign ministry quietly announced on Saturday that General Sergei Surovikin had been appointed to lead the war effort, but did not say who – if anyone – he was replacing.
The 55-year-old had previously been commanding troops in Ukraine’s south, where president Volodymyr Zelensky claims to have recaptured more than 200 square miles in a week.
Ukraine’s intelligence chief has blamed Mr Surovikin for attacks on civilians in Ukraine, and – as leader of Russia’s forces in Syria from March 2017 – he was named by Human Rights Watch as among those who may bear responsibility for potential war crimes in Idlib.
He is also known for his participation in the failed coup attempt by Soviet hardliners in 1991 against reformist Mikhail Gorbachev.
Russian political scientist Greg Yudin said: “It is highly symbolic that Sergei Surovikin, the only officer who ordered to shoot on revolutionaries in August 1991 and actually killed three people, is now in charge of this last-ditch effort to restore Soviet Union. These people knew what they were doing, and they know now.”
Ukrainian official posts Marilyn Monroe clip in birthday jibe to Putin
The head of Ukraine's national security and defence council has posted a video of the bridge explosion on social media alongside a video of Marilyn Monroe singing “Happy birthday, Mr President”.
The blast comes a day after Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday.
Zelensky aide blames bridge explosion on discontent within Russia
Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has claimed that the fact the truck was travelling from Russia showed the blast had been arranged by Russian operators.
“Undoubtedly, we are witnessing the beginning of large-scale negative processes in Russia,” he said, blaming infighting among Putin’s inner circle.
Earlier, Mr Podolyak had shared an image of the explosion, saying: “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.”
Railway workers ‘prevented blaze on bridge from spreading’, Russian minister says
Seven fuel tanker wagons on a train heading for Crimea on the Kerch bridge’s upper level caught fire during the blast which destroyed part of the road.
Russian emergencies minister Alexander Kurenkov told the state-owned Tass news agency that quick-thinking railway workers had uncoupled the seven fuel wagons after they caught fire, preventing the blaze from spreading to the remaining 52 wagons.
