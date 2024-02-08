Russian anti-war Putin critic says he has been banned from presidential election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russian presidential challenger Boris Nadezhdin, who has been crictial of both Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine, says he has been banned fromn standing in the election next month.

Putin is expected to easily win the election next month to keep an iron grip on the country that has lasted more than two decades, particularly as the Russian leader has spent years cracking down on opposition figures – repression of dissent that has only become more severe since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago.

Mr Nadezhdin said he would appeal to the Supreme Court after the Central Election Commission (CEC) barred him from the March election . The CEC had previously said that it had found flaws in signatures that Mr Nadezhdin and his allies had collected in support of his candidacy and that some of the purported signatures were those of dead people.

As a candidate nominated by a political party, Mr Nadezhdin needed to gather 100,000 signatures across at least 40 regions in order to stand.

"I collected more than 200,000 signatures across Russia. We conducted the collection openly and honestly - the queues at our headquarters and collection points were watched by the whole world," Mr Nadezhdin said on his Telegram channel.

"Taking part in the presidential election in 2024 is the most important political decision of my life. I am not giving up on my intentions," he added.

More follows...