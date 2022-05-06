Russian warship Admiral Makarov ‘on fire after being hit by Ukrainian missile’
Russia’s Admiral Makarov warship has been hit by Ukrainian missiles and burst into flames, according to Ukrainian officials.
The frigate would be Russia’s latest naval loss in a troubled campaign, coming after reports that US intelligence helped Ukraine locate and sink the Russian warship Moskva weeks ago.
It was said to have been sailing close to Snake Island in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko reported on his Telegram page that Admiral Makarov was hit by a Ukrainian “Neptune” anti-ship missile. He cited Russian sources.
Dumskaya, a Ukrainian-state newssite, said Russian forces had sent helicopters to rescue the crew of the ship.
Admiral Makarov is a modern frigate loaded with guided missiles, according to the World Directory of Modern Warships. If lost, Russia’s frigate fleet will be down to 10.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has not commented on the reports.
Russia last month lost its Black Sea flagship Moskva in a Ukrainian cruise missile attack. On Thursday, a US official said Washington helped Ukraine to locate the warship.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said there were around 20 Russian Navy vessels in the Black Sea after the sinking of Moskva.
Though Russia was unable to replace Moskva as the Bosporus strait was closed to military ships, the Black Sea fleet retained the ability to strike Ukrainian targets, the MoD said.
More follows...
