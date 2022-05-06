✕ Close UN humanitarians help first evacuees from Mariupol steel works

The United Nations and Red Cross have launched a third operation to rescue civilians from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant, where scores of people remain trapped, many of them sick or wounded.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the UN Security Council about the fresh effort, after nearly 500 civilians were helped to flee during two operations in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said its forces in the Baltic fleet have practised a nuclear-capable missile strike successfully, along with short-range ballistic Iskander operational and tactical missile complexes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad region.

“As part of the combat training of the Baltic Fleet’s forces in the Kaliningrad region, a simulated missile strike exercise was carried out with the Iskander operational and tactical missile complexes,” the ministry said in a statement.

The renewed military drill comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marked its 70th day, and also days away from the nation’s widely celebrated victory day, when it marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.