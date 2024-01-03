For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin’s forces have fired at least 500 missiles and drones at Ukraine in just the past five days, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday night, as he updated prime minister Rishi Sunak on Russia’s attacks against his country.

“I spoke with UK prime minister @RishiSunak on Russia’s continued air terror against Ukrainian cities. Over the previous five days, the enemy has launched at least 500 missiles and drones toward Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday night as he thanked the UK for “substantial and comprehensive aid in bolstering Ukraine’s air defence, particularly with radars, advanced anti-drone systems, and missiles”.

The Ukrainian president said he and Mr Sunak spoke about further defence cooperation with a particular focus on air defence and long-range capabilities.

In his nightly video address to the nation, Mr Zelensky said the Russian bombardment was intended to cause maximum destruction to his country’s infrastructure.

Russia is believed to have restocked its aerial weaponry with support from allies Iran and North Korea. On 29 December Putin launched his largest air attack of the war so far, killing at least 39 people.

Speaking shortly after that attack on Ukraine last week, Mr Sunak spoke out to condemn the Russian president’s actions.

“These widespread attacks on Ukraine’s cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy. We will not let him win. We must continue to stand with Ukraine – for as long as it takes,” he said.

Officials in Kyiv had warned for weeks that Russia appeared to be stockpiling missiles for a big attack.

Mr Zelensky added that on his call with Mr Sunak, the two spoke about “productive work on the bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine following the G7 Vilnius Declaration”, which said that while Kyiv will not be given Nato membership, it will be offered some reasonable security protections. “We should finalise it as quickly as feasible,” Mr Zelensky said.

“We also coordinated steps ahead of the fourth Peace Formula meeting of advisers in Davos, discussed the preparation of the leaders’ Global Peace Summit, and discussed our joint work on specific Peace Formula points,” he said.

At least 135 people were injured in the latest missile and drone attacks, including 61 in and around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city in the northeast, and 17 in and around the capital Kyiv, officials from the interior ministry said.

The attack on Tuesday was among the biggest strikes from Russia on Ukraine this winter, with Kyiv’s defence forces shooting down scores of missiles and rockets in the early hours of the morning.