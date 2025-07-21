‘Putin wants us to panic’: How Russia has amped up its aerial strikes on Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia has launched fresh aerial strikes on Ukraine overnight, killing two people and injuring several others.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 426 drones and 24 missiles overnight, bringing the total number of strikes on the country this month to 5,402.

In response, president Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukraine’s allies to scale up production of air defence systems and interceptor drones to help protect against future attacks.

Russia’s aerial attack on Ukraine is the latest in a streak of record-breaking aerial attacks over the past two months. Below, The Independent looks at how, and why, Russia has decided to target Ukraine’s cities with such devastating force.

Attacks increased from June onwards

Russia’s aerial strikes on Ukraine have massively increased since June, with intense peaks. Figures show that the six most concentrated attacks have taken place in the past month.

Putin’s forces have launched 5,402 drones and missiles against Ukraine so far this month, with the pace of attacks surging sharply in recent weeks, according to figures from Ukraine’s air force.

The deadliest single day came on 9 July, when Moscow fired 741 drones and missiles. This was followed by other intense barrages, including 623 on 12 July and 550 on 4 July.

While the number of strikes dipped mid-month with just 35 reported on 18 July and 64 on 17 July, the pace has picked up again over the past week, with 330 weapons fired on Saturday and a further 450 on Sunday.

In June alone, there were five instances where Russia sent over 400 drones and missiles in a night.

Russia has been ‘planning increase in strikes’

open image in gallery An explosion of a drone lights up the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike ( REUTERS )

Federico Borsari, a Fellow with the Transatlantic Defence and Security Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), has told The Independent that the Russian army are likely to have been planning an increase in strikes for at least a year.

“There were already signs that Russia was trying to increase its output in terms of assets and platforms that they could launch against Ukraine in 2024,” he said, adding that the increase in drones is an attempt to make air raids more effective.

“Russia is trying to diversify its strike packages to make them more cost-effective and achieve a scale of destruction that is sufficient to destroy key military targets such as airfields.”

He added that, for more than three years, Russia was not “very effective” when it came to “diminishing the production capacity of Ukraine at the industrial level”.

The Russian army had also failed to “create a sense of panic and fear among the population in order to discredit the government and create the conditions for less efficacy on the front line,” he said.

Putin ‘trying to induce panic’ with strikes

open image in gallery People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian drone strike ( REUTERS )

Mr Borsari continued that Russia had been forced to be more tactical in its aims to increase damage against critical Ukrainian infrastructure, while also targeting its manpower.

“Russia is now also trying to focus on more strategic targets such as military enlistment offices, across different areas of Ukraine,” he said. “The attempt here is not just to destroy energy plants or other infrastructure, but also to instil fear and create a sense of panic among the population.

“So, increasing the psychological effects of this war on the Ukrainian population and at the same time discouraging people from basically going to enlistment offices.”

He said the psychological effects of the strikes could “diminish the ability of the Ukrainian forces to recruit”, adding: “This is certainly an issue for Ukraine compared to Russia.”

Earlier this month, the city of Lutsk, in Ukraine’s north west, was hit by a Russian drone strike. Lutsk is home to airfields used by the Ukrainian army, with cargo planes and fighter jets routinely flying over the city.

Analysis shows that while Moscow is increasing its drone output and ramping up the intensity of its attacks, they do not follow a consistent pattern. On 8 July, Russia fired 52 drones at Ukraine, followed by a record 550 the day after. The following day, it fired 322.

Moscow taking ‘on and off days’ approach to strikes

Marcel Plichta, a former US Department of Defense analyst, suggested that Russia was staggering its large attacks with an “on and off days” approach.

“The on day you would have a really big and increasingly a record breaking attack and then on the off day you would have... like 100 drones or 61 drones,” he explained.

“The benefit to the large attack is, in addition to the fact that it grabs headlines, it’s more likely to overwhelm Ukrainian air defence and damage the morale of the Ukrainian population.

“It’s worse to try and shoot down 500 drones at once than it is 200 drones over two nights because you suddenly have to prioritise. You have to figure out where they all are and you need to respond to them. That’s a much more challenging situation.”

open image in gallery An Iranian Shahed exploding drone launched by Russia flies through the sky seconds before it struck buildings in Kyiv ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Both analysts added that the escalating aerial strikes indicated a ceasefire wasn’t on the cards anytime soon, three years after Putin launched his brutal invasion of the country.

“Russia has demonstrated that they’re all in on the Shahed as a platform. They’ll tinker with it, they’ll make improvements, and they’ll introduce more complicated variants, but fundamentally they are all in on this idea of mass drone attacks to accompany their missiles,” Mr Plichta said.

“Basically from now until the end of the conflict, you’re going to see a growth in the number of Shaheds being used. Maybe patterns of their usage will change again, but this overall number used per week, per month, per year, is going to keep growing as Russia produces more and better Shaheds.”

He added: “Ultimately the thing that stops Shaheds is a political end to the conflict, not necessarily a magic weapon that can shoot down interception rate or even striking production facilities.”

Mr Borsari echoed his sentiment, saying: “It’s clear that Russia is not interested in achieving a ceasefire, at least based on the conditions that the US and Ukraine were hoping for.”