Inside Russia’s suicide drone factories, production of Shahed drones is being rapidly increased as Vladimir Putin steps up efforts to intensify attacks on Ukraine with expanded weapon supplies.

A Russian state TV report, which aired on Sunday, July 20, offered a rare look inside a major factory in Tatarstan that produces Russian versions of Iran’s Shahed-136 drones.

The propaganda broadcast showed matte black Geran-2 drones, highlighting their role in the conflict.

Hours after the report, Russia launched at least 57 drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, killing at least one person — despite Kremlin claims that Putin remains open to peace talks.