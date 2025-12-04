Moscow says EU plan to freeze Russian assets would be considered an ‘act of war’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union’s plan to fund Ukraine with €90bn (£79bn) of frozen Russian assets would be considered by Moscow as an “act of war”, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has said.

Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, was reacting to the plan which EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday would allow Kyiv to “defend [itself] and take forward peace negotiations from a position of strength”.

"If the crazy European Union does, after all, try to steal Russian assets frozen in Belgium under the guise of a so-called ‘reparations loan’, Russia may well view this move as tantamount to a casus belli (an act that justifies war) with all the relevant implications for Brussels and individual EU countries," he wrote on X.

The former President is known for his sabre-rattling and aggressive rhetoric towards the West. Earlier this year, Donald Trump moved two US nuclear submarines after Medvedev accused him of playing an “ultimatum game” by threatening economic sanctions against Russia, which he described as a “step towards war”.

open image in gallery The comment was made by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, right, who is now deputy chair of Russia’s National Security Council ( SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images )

Earlier this week, EU Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen said the plan would cover two-thirds of the funding required to sustain Ukraine’s war effort, with “international partners” financing the rest.

Under the proposal, around £123 billion of Russian state assets held in Belgium would be transformed into a “reparations loan”.

"Since pressure is the only language the Kremlin responds to, we can also dial it up," Ms von der Leyen said. “We have to increase the costs of war for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression and today's proposal gives us the means to do this."

Belgium, where most of the assets are held by Brussels-based financial institution Euroclear, has voiced legal concerns over the proposals. A senior Belgian official told Reuters that the country “cannot accept being asked to bear the risks of such an operation alone”.

open image in gallery Ursula von der Leyen has insisted that the US supports the proposal ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ms von der Leyen insisted the EU had taken almost all Belgium’s concerns into account.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that it would consider the seizure of Russian assets as an act of theft, but the EU says the scheme does not amount to confiscation as the money would only take the form of the loan. Ukraine would only need to repay the loan if Russia pays reparations.

There are also concerns that the move could interfere with ongoing US efforts to pressure Kyiv and Moscow into agreeing a peace deal. However, Ms von der Leyen said the reparations loan plan had been “positively received” by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Commission said the EU could proceed with the scheme if 15 out of 27 member countries, representing at least 65 per cent of the bloc's population, voted in favour.