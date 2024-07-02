Russia is ordering its troops to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war – why?
While the true number of slain soldiers is currently not known, evidence of Moscow’s ‘take no prisoners’ policy is starting to become horrifyingly clear. Askold Krushelnycky reports
Russian commanders are ordering their forces to kill surrendering Ukrainian soldiers in a plan to “terrify” droves of Russian troops into not giving themselves up.
Many newly conscripted and poorly trained Russian soldiers realise their lives are being squandered in human-wave attacks, according to Ukrainian officials.
Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson for Kyiv’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, says orders to kill Ukrainians who could be taken prisoner come from the “highest level” – the Kremlin. The instructions are designed to “terrify” their own soldiers, he adds.
