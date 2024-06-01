Jump to content

On the Ground

Putin’s forces killed his brother. He takes revenge using hundreds of suicide drones to blow Russian troops up

Askold Krushelnycky visits the concealed base of the ‘Barney Unit’ in eastern Ukraine. Created by Stepan Barna in the wake of the death on the front line of his older brother Oleh, its drone operators claim to have achieved more than 100 kills

Saturday 01 June 2024 09:54
Stepan Barna, left, with his brother Oleh, shortly before Oleh was killed in action in April 2023
Stepan Barna, left, with his brother Oleh, shortly before Oleh was killed in action in April 2023 (Askold Krushelnycky)

Many soldiers will insist that killing their enemies is not personal. But when Stepan Barna’s suicide drone unit takes Russian soldiers’ lives, he does not disguise his feeling that every killing is a very personal payback for the death of his brother last year.

Stepan and his older brother, Oleh, were both well-known Ukrainian politicians long before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Stepan had been the governor of the Ternopil region in the country’s west.

Oleh had been a member of the Ukrainian parliament. He gained notoriety in 2015 when he grabbed the then prime minister, Arseniy Yatseniuk, whose politics he disagreed with, while Yatseniuk was addressing the parliament, and dragged him off the podium.

