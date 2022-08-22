For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine’s secret service was responsible for a car explosion which killed the daughter of one of president Vladimir Putin's closest allies, Russia has claimed.

Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, died on Satuday when a suspected explosive device detonated in the car she was driving near Moscow.

The FSB, Russia’s federal security service, claimed the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979, whom it named.

It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in the same housing block and researching Dugina's lifestyle, according to an FSB statement.

The assailant had attended an event outside Moscow on Saturday evening which Dugina, 29, and her father were also at, before carrying out a "controlled explosion" of Dugina's car, and fleeing Russia to Estonia, the FSB was quoted as saying.

Kyiv did not immediately respond to the FSB statement.

Alexander Dugin, Darya's father, is an ultra-nationalist ideologue who has advocated violence to achieve the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire.

Darya, who appeared regularly on Russian state TV, working as a journalist, broadly endorsed her father's ideas and was a supporter of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, which Kyiv and the West cast as an imperial-style war of conquest.

Investigators comb through debris from blast (Investigative Committee of Russia)

Wednesday will mark six months since Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine.

Dugin's influence in Russia and proximity to Putin has been the subject of speculation.

Some Russia watchers ascribe him significant sway over Moscow's foreign policy and say he helped lay the intellectual groundwork for Putin to adopt a more aggressive and expansionist foreign policy.

Others have said his impact and influence are minimal. The 60-year-old has never held an official Kremlin role.

Dugin did not respond to questions emailed to him on Sunday at an address listed on the website of the International Eurasian Movement that he founded.

