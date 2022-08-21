Debris seen after daughter of Putin’s ‘spiritual guide’ was ‘killed in car bomb’

Darya Dugina, the daughter of Vladimir Putin’s "spiritual guide", has been killed in car bomb "meant for her father" according to Russian state media.

Ms Dugina, 30, was killed while driving a car that belonged to her father Alexander Dugin.

Authorities told Tass that an SUV exploded near Bolshiye Vyazemy in the Moscow Region.

Though Mr Dugin does not hold an official government position, he is reported to hold significant influence over the Russian president - and has even been called “Putin’s brain."

