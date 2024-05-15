Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv launches major overnight aerial attack as battle for Kharkiv town rages
Ukraine fires US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles over Black Sea targetting Russian positions in Crimea
Ukraine has launched a major aerial attack on the Russian-held port city of Sevastapol in Crimea overnight, as well as several Russian regions.
The assault that stretched across Crimea, Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk likely involved US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles, according to the Russian defence ministry, which claimed the attack had largely been “averted”.
At least 10 ATACMS and 17 attack drones were used in the attack, Russia said. Ukraine does not typically comment on its operations against regions within Russia or the Crimea Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
The attack comes as the chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency warned the new frontline of the war in northeastern Ukraine was “on the edge” with Russian troops advancing towards Kharkiv.
General Kyrylo Budanov said “every hour” counted and Moscow’s assault was intended to exhaust Kyiv’s thin reserves across the frontline.
Up to 30,000 Russian troops are involved in the attack after Moscow unexpectedly began targeting the region last Friday, Kyiv’s security council warned.
AP gets rare look as Ukraine tries to slow Russia with drones on new front
From the sky, the Ukrainian drone unit commander had a bird’s-eye view of Russia’s renewed offensive playing out in the country’s war-ravaged northeast.
Enemy forces have captured a string of Ukrainian villages over the past few days after opening a new front along the border with the Russian region of Belgorod. In the village of Strilecha, long depopulated due to its proximity to the border, a Russian infantry unit rolled in with ease, said one drone operator.
“I saw that the infantry just walked into the village,” said Borchik. “There were a lot of them.” Members of the unit spoke on the condition that only their call signs be used in line with Ukrainian military protocols.
Why is Putin targeting Ukraine's Vovchansk town in Kharkiv?
Russia’s invasion has abruptly returned to Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region in full force this month, and Ukrainian military officials believe Vladimir Putin is likely to throw more reserves into the fight for the border area.
Moscow had already committed all the troops it had in the vicinity for the Kharkiv operation, Kyiv’s military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov said, adding that Russia has other reserve forces that he expected to be used in the coming days.
“As of yesterday evening, a rapid trend towards a stabilisation of the situation had emerged – that is, the enemy is, in principle, already blocked at the lines that it was able to reach,” he said in televised comments.
It is unlikely that Russia has the required troop strength to capture Kharkiv city itself, top Ukrainian officials said.
Experts say that the fight for the smaller Vovchansk is instead the most important battle in the new Russian push, as it looks to capture the town some 45km from Kharkiv city centre.
“If Russia wants to go further south, Vovchansk needs to be captured. In this town, Ukraine is putting up a fight, and it seems that stronger Ukrainian defences are starting to appear around 6-8 km from the border in other places too,” said Emil Kastehelmi, an open-source intelligence analyst with Black Bird Group.
The town, as of today, is “almost destroyed”, said Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of Vovchansk’s military administration. “It’s completely under (Kyiv’s) control, but there are small groups that try to enter the outskirts of the city, so there is a shooting battle,” he said.
Russia hit residential areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv
Russia carried out a series of air strikes on residential areas in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, local officials said, injuring at least 20 people.
One of the sites hit was a 20-storey building in the city centre, emergency services said. Earlier, officials had said it was a 12-storey building. Regional prosecutors said Russia had used its new guided UMPB D-30 bombs in that attack.
At another site, at least 15 garages near to a residential building caught fire after being struck by the guided bombs, the prosecutors added.
“Twenty people were injured and had an acute stress reaction,” the prosecutors said on the Telegram messaging app. Three children were among them.
Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, said Russia had struck residential areas of Kharkiv city seven times throughout the day.
“Someone’s home was here, where a pile of stones is now. Until Russia destroyed it,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram, posting an image from one of the sites.
US Secretary of State Blinken performs ‘Rockin in the Free World’ on guitar in Kyiv bar
In a bar in Kyiv, America’s top diplomat used a guitar to deliver a message for Ukraine and the world with a performance of a classic tune by Canadian-American singer Neil Young.
Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to the war-torn Ukrainian capital this week as a show of continued support for the US ally amid intensified Russian missile attacks. On Tuesday, he took to the stage at a basement watering hole called Barman Dictat to perform with a band called 19.99.
The song? Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World”.
Before taking the stage, Mr Blinken told the crowd at the bar that he recognized Ukrainian forces and citizens were still suffering and pledged support from the US and the rest of the world.
“Your soldiers, your citizens — particularly in the northeast, in Kharkiv — are suffering tremendously. But they need to know — you need to know — the United States is with you, so much of the world is with you and they’re fighting not just for a free Ukraine, but for the free world. And the free world is with you, too,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington DC:
Ukraine launches major attack with US missiles on occupied Crimea
Russian forces claim they have averted a massive Ukrainian air attack on the Crimean port city Sevastopol and over the Black Sea overnight.
The Russian defence ministry said it destroyed 10 US-provided long-range missiles, known as ATACMS, that Ukraine’s military launched overnight towards occupied Crimea.
Another nine attack drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, the ministry said.
The Russian defence ministry said five attack drones were also destroyed over Russia’s Kursk region and three over the Bryansk region.
In Crimea, Russia-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said “several air objects” were destroyed by Russia’s air defence systems over the region in the early hours today.
He claimed no one was injured, citing preliminary information. The scale of the attack and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.
Ukraine does not typically comment on its operations against regions within Russia or the Crimea Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Russian fuel depot under attack, explosions reported
A drone attack in Russia has caused two blasts at a fuel depot in Rostov region, local governor Vasily Golubev said today.
There were no injuries and no fire as a result of the attack, he said on his Telegram channel.
Last month, a similar attack had blown up an oil pipeline at a Russian military facility in Rostov’s village of Azov. The pipeline was reportedly transporting petroleum products from a local oil depot to tankers in the port area of the Azov Sea port.
Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state
Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (14 May) that what Vladimir Putin has destroyed in Ukraine, Russia “should and must pay” to rebuild, as he confirmed the US intends to use its power to seize Russian assets.
“We’re working with our G7 partners to see that Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets are used to remedy the damage that Putin continues to cost,” the US secretary of state said in a speech from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
Mr Blinken added that making Russia pay for the damage is “what international law demands and what the Ukrainian people deserve”.
Ukraine warns of Russian advance near Sumy region further north
Ukrainian military officials have warned that Russia appears to be advancing on the far northern border region of Sumy.
Sumy is around 350km from Kyiv, and around 142km from the Kharkiv region, which has been under a new assault from Russian forces since Friday.
Russia has small groups of forces in the border areas near Ukraine’s Sumy region in the vicinity of the Russian town of Sudzha, from where Russian natural gas transits into Ukraine by pipeline on its way to European customers, Ukrainian military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov said.
“As for the Sumy region, the Russians actually planned an operation in the Sumy region from the very beginning... but the situation did not allow them to take active actions and start the operation,” he said.
Ukraine withdraws troops from two areas of Kharkiv region to save lives
Ukrainian troops were withdrawn from two new positions in the embattled Kharkiv region yesterday evening to avoid further losses, as the Russian bid to capture Ukraine’s second-largest city continues.
“In certain sectors in the area of Lukrantsi and Vovchansk, units have moved to more advantageous positions as a consequence of enemy fire and storming action and in order to preserve the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said late last night.
Russian media are citing its military as claiming to have captured a 10th border village, Buhruvatka, though there is no confirmation of that yet from the Ukrainian side.
The police chief in Vovchansk, a town 5km (3 miles) from the border that has been the target of one of the main Russian thrusts, reported exchanges of fire in the north of the town.
Mapped: Russian forces advance in northeastern Ukraine as Putin opens up second front
Russian forces have captured swathes of Ukrainian territory over the past four days after they opened up a second front in the northeast region of Kharkiv.
Beginning just after 5.30am on Friday, several small, infantry-led units, backed up by armoured vehicles, stormed across the Russia-Ukraine border on two next-door sectors.
Since then, according to DeepState, a Ukrainian open-source intelligence group that maps the war, Russia has captured around 45 square miles of territory. It is the first time they have launched an assault in the Kharkiv region since they were pushed out by Ukrainian forces in September 2022.
