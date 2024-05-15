✕ Close Putin sends message to West as he is sworn in for fifth term as Russian president

Ukraine has launched a major aerial attack on the Russian-held port city of Sevastapol in Crimea overnight, as well as several Russian regions.

The assault that stretched across Crimea, Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk likely involved US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles, according to the Russian defence ministry, which claimed the attack had largely been “averted”.

At least 10 ATACMS and 17 attack drones were used in the attack, Russia said. Ukraine does not typically comment on its operations against regions within Russia or the Crimea Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

The attack comes as the chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency warned the new frontline of the war in northeastern Ukraine was “on the edge” with Russian troops advancing towards Kharkiv.

General Kyrylo Budanov said “every hour” counted and Moscow’s assault was intended to exhaust Kyiv’s thin reserves across the frontline.

Up to 30,000 Russian troops are involved in the attack after Moscow unexpectedly began targeting the region last Friday, Kyiv’s security council warned.