All Russian attempts to grab a foothold in Vovchansk, a town with a pre-war population of 17,000, “have been foiled”, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed in an update. Volodymyr Zelensky also said the situation was “generally under control”.

Geolocated footage of the Kharkiv town assessed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests Russian forces have advanced no more than 8km (5 miles) from the border.

The news that Russia had failed to make inroads into Vovchansk came as Nato’s top military officer said Vladimir Putin’s armed forces were incapable of any major gains in Ukraine at the moment.

“The Russians don’t have the numbers necessary to do a strategic breakthrough, we don’t believe,” US General Christopher Cavoli, Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said in Brussels.

“More to the point, they don’t have the skill and the capability to do it; to operate at the scale necessary to exploit any breakthrough to strategic advantage,” he added.