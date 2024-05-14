✕ Close Putin sends message to West as he is sworn in for fifth term as Russian president

Ukrainian troops are locked in pitched battles with fierce fighting ongoing, as Russian troops make gains in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

However, a former MI6 intelligence over said Vladimir Putin’s decision to replace his defence minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle points to “serious instability right at the heart” of his regime.

Sergei Shoigu was rated by many as the second most powerful person in Russia, Christopher Steele told Sky News, suggesting the change goes beyond a “normal” reshuffle.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky sacked Kharkiv’s commander and replaced him with brigadier general Mykhailo Drapatyi amid a surprise attack by Russia.

The surprise northeastern offensive was launched into Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, which Volodymyr Zelensky said had escalated rapidly since it began on Friday.

“Defensive operations and fierce battles are taking place in the Kharkiv region along a significant border strip. Some villages have effectively turned from a grey zone to a war zone,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.