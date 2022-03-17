Russian war in Ukraine ‘largely stalled on all fronts’ with ‘minimal progress on land, sea or air’ UK claims
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has “largely stalled on all fronts” and has seen “minimal progress” on land , air and sea in recent days, the UK government has claimed.
The British Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian resistance “remains staunch” as they provided an intelligence update on the war on Thursday.
The invasion of Ukraine has now entered its third week, with hundreds of civilians killed and more than 3 million forced to flee since Russia launched its attack.
The UK Ministry of Defence tweeted: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts.
“Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses.”
It added on Thursday: “Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands.”
