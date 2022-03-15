Three million people have now fled war in Ukraine, says UN

Exodus is largest seen in Europe since Second World War, refugee agency chief says

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 15 March 2022 21:39
(Independent)

More than three million people have now fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s war began, according to the United Nations.

Figures from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), mainly comprised of border agency data, showed that at least 3,000,381 people had left the country in the 20 days since Russia’s invasion of its sovereign neighbour began.

In the first days of the war, refugee agencies warned they were bracing for as many as four million people to leave Ukraine.

But this figure is likely to be revised upwards – with the UNHCR warning last week that this grim forecast could be realised within days.

The exodus seen in Ukraine is the largest in Europe since the Second World War, UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi said on Saturday.

According to the UN Human Rights Council, the Syrian civil war – the world’s largest refugee crisis for decades – saw 6.6 million people scattered across the globe, many of them housed in neighbouring countries, and left 13.4 million people in need of humanitarian and protection assistance in Syria.

Following a UNHCR briefing, Western officials said last week that some refugees fleeing Ukraine were turning up with frostbite due to the cold weather, while some coming from areas that have been targeted by Russia were “traumatised”.

Many have fled to neighbouring Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, while crowds of people have also be seen waiting outside UK visa application centres in an attempt to reunite with British-based relatives.

