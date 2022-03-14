The Independent’s petition to help Ukrainian refugees surpasses 200,000 signatures

A petition set up by The Independent calling for greater help for Ukrainians seeking refuge from Vladimir Putin’s invasion has surpassed 200,000 signatures.

With the war in Ukraine now in its 19th day, the United Nations estimates that 2.8 million people have left the country so far, many fleeing Russian bombing that has hit residential buildings, kindergartens and hospitals.

Having reported from Ukraine’s western borders in the early days of the conflict as hundreds of thousands of people sought to cross into safety, our international correspondent Bel Trew created a petition urging the UK government to be at the forefront in answering their pleas for the world to help.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition, click here

The petition calls for urgent help in two ways.

It insists that the government must provide more supplies of food, clothing and shelter to care for Ukrainian refugees – to be sent to countries that neighbour Ukraine to help those who have been forced to abandon their homes.

In line with The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign, it also urges the UK government to do more to make the UK a safe haven for refugees and to ensure we take in Ukrainians who want to find safety here.

