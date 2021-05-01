Michael Gove has unveiled the government’s “Homes for Ukraine” sponsorship scheme.

With the latest figures showing Britain has issued just 4,000 visas to Ukrainian refugees, the housing secretary said that individuals, charities, community groups and businesses in the UK can now offer a room or home rent-free to anybody escaping the war, regardless of whether they have ties to the country.

The scheme will also offer those who provide a home for refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin’s invasion a monthly payment of £350.

