Vladimir Putin said Moscow will destroy the “anti-Russia” created by the West as he insisted his invasion of Ukraine was going to plan.

The Russian president said in a televised address on Thursday that the Kremlin’s military operations in Ukraine were advancing on schedule and praised its soldiers as heroes.

He said: “The special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan.

“All objectives that were set are being resolved successfully.”

Mr Putin’s comments seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies that Russia’s campaign has stumbled in the face of logistical problems, tactical mistakes and fiercer-than-expected resistance from Ukraine.

He seemed to make an attempt to deflect accusations of war crimes by claiming his military had offered safe corridors so civilians could escape the risk to life from shelling and fighting in their towns.

An International Criminal Court prosecutor on Wednesday opened an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine after referrals from 39 countries including the UK, Germany and France.

Ukraine’s government said more than 2,000 civilians had been killed since Russia sent tanks and troops over the border.

In his Thursday address, Mr Putin also reaffirmed his stated rationale for the war, which Ukraine and the West have rejected as baseless propaganda.

“Now on Ukrainian territory, our soldiers and officers are fighting for Russia, for a peaceful life for the citizens of Donbass, for the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine, so that we can’t be threatened by an anti-Russia right on our borders that the West has been creating for years,” he said.

The president made a series of allegations against Ukrainian forces for which he did not provide evidence, including that they were holding foreign citizens hostage and using human shields

He accused Ukrainian soldiers of behaving in the manner of Nazis during Second World War fighting between Russia and Germany.

