Ukraine-Russia news – live: Huge explosions in Kyiv overnight as Kherson becomes first major city to fall
Reported explosion in Kyiv may leave parts of the city without heating, says Ukrainian official
A series of large explosions were heard in Kyiv last night as Russia continues its bombardment of cities across Ukraine.
This comes as Russian troops appeared to have taken “complete control” of Kherson, the first major city to be captured during Putin’s war.
Major General Igor Konashenko, the mayor of Kherson, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the Black Sea port had been lost.
He urged the Kremlin’s soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on Ukrainians to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos for their own safety.
However, a senior US defence official said on Wednesday that Kherson “is very much a contested city at this point.”
Meanwhile, the UK and 37 other countries referred MoscowBto the International Criminal Court (ICC), with Boris Johnson saying that Putin “cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity”.
Second round of peace talks set to begin today
Russian and Ukrainian delegates will start a second round of talks in Belarus at midday today, chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has been quoted as saying by the Belarusian state news agency Belta.
‘We are being destroyed,’ says Mariupol city council
Mariupol, a southern port city, no longer has water, heating or power amid constant shelling by Russia.
Responding to the situation, the city council said: “They are breaking food supplies, setting us up in a blockade, as in the old Leningrad.
“Deliberately, for seven days, they have been destroying the city’s critical life-support infrastructure. We have no light, water or heat again.”
The council wants to create a humanitarian corridor for the city.
“We are being destroyed as a nation. This is genocide of Ukrainian people,” it added in its statement.
Ukrainian people are ‘heroes’, says defence minister
Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has released this picture of himself dress in khaki military gear.
Here’s his take on the situation:
‘We are convinced we are acting correctly,’ claims Lavrov
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is currently giving a press conference in Moscow.
In a rambling series of answers, he is reasserting Russia’s defence for its invasion of Ukraine, making the baseless claim that the country is being run by Nazis.
“We are convinced we are acting correctly,” he said, adding that it is unfortunate people are dying.
On Thursday, Lavrov also told state television of his confidence that a solution to the Ukraine crisis could be found.
Liberal radio station closes amid Putin clampdown on media
To aid its own propaganda, the Kremlin has clamped down on the few remaining liberal media outlets over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.
The Putin regime forced the Ekho Moskvy radio station off air two days ago because of the way it had reported Russia’s invasion.
Amid such pressure, the radio station’s board has decided to shut shop permanently.
“The Ekho Moskvy board of directors has decided by a majority of votes to liquidate the radio channel and the website of Ekho Moskvy,” its editor-in-Chief Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram.
Zelensky: ‘We have nothing to lose but our own freedom’
In his latest video, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said his nation’s forces are holding off the Russian attack.
“We have nothing to lose but our own freedom,” he said, adding Ukraine was receiving weapons each day from its allies.
His words came after reports that the port city of Kherson had fallen to the Russians.
Ukrainian baby born in hospital bunker after Russian missile shatters maternity ward
On Tuesday, Russian missiles hit the area close to the maternity ward at Zhytomyr’s Pavlusenko hospital.
“It was horrific, all the building was trembling. I felt like the ground was being ripped from underneath our feet,” Dr Olena Volodymyrivna, head of the maternity wing, told The Independent.
“All the kids were crying, all of them, and mothers, many of whom had just given birth, were terrified.”
One woman had to give birth in the air raid shelter, after fleeing their with staff. “It was the only place we could safely deliver her baby. She gave birth to a baby girl at 6am underground,” Dr Volodymyrivna said.
Here’s more from my colleague Bel Trew, who is reporting from Ukraine:
‘Ruthless’ Russian military a threat to world, says British minister
The Russian military is a “ruthless invading force” which threatens not just Ukraine but the world, a British minister has said.
Damian Hinds, the UK’s security minister, told Sky News that the government is “desperately concerned” by the war in Ukraine.
He added that “this is a ruthless force, an extremely dangerous (force) obviously imminently right now for Ukraine, but actually dangerous for wider Europe and the world”.
“The bravery, the tenacity of Ukraine, my God, we have all been taken aback and it is so important we do everything we can to support them in what they are doing,” he said.
34 civilians die in Russian attacks in Kharkiv region, say emergency services
A total of 34 civilians have been killed by Russia in the past 24 hours in the eastern region on Kharkiv, Ukrainian emergency services have said.
Elsewhere, the port city of Mariupol is under constant bombardment, with the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region saying it has run out of electricity and water.
Watch: Overnight explosions in Kyiv
As we mentioned in an earlier post, there were reports of large explosions in Kyiv overnight.
Here’s footage of some of them:
