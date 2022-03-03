✕ Close Building on fire in shelling attack in Kharkiv, rescuers work on the spot

A series of large explosions were heard in Kyiv last night as Russia continues its bombardment of cities across Ukraine.

This comes as Russian troops appeared to have taken “complete control” of Kherson, the first major city to be captured during Putin’s war.

Major General Igor Konashenko, the mayor of Kherson, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the Black Sea port had been lost.

He urged the Kremlin’s soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on Ukrainians to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos for their own safety.

However, a senior US defence official said on Wednesday that Kherson “is very much a contested city at this point.”

Meanwhile, the UK and 37 other countries referred MoscowBto the International Criminal Court (ICC), with Boris Johnson saying that Putin “cannot commit these horrific acts with impunity”.